Officials Race To Contain The Coronavirus

Officials Race To Contain The Coronavirus

Officials Race To Contain The Coronavirus

It's a race against the clock for officials trying to trace the path of the coronavirus in our area, as the number of confirmed cases in New York doubled Thursday with at least 22 people infected and more expected.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
