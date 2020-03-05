Global  

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3.
Recent related videos from verified sources

South Florida Events At Risk Over Coronavirus? [Video]South Florida Events At Risk Over Coronavirus?

CBS4's Hank Tester reports officials are weighing whether or not to hold events.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:31Published

Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus [Video]Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined the Government's plans to tackle coronavirus and acknowledged the coming months will be a "difficult time" for UK businesses, at the QEII Centre in central..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

