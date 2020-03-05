Global  

5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Officials say someone in the district was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.
5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

BREAKING NEWS WE'VE BEENFOLLOWING, CENTRAL BUCKSSCHOOL DISTRICT CLOSED FIVESCHOOLS TODAY BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.CHOPPER THREE LIVE OVER CBSOUTH.THAT ALONG WITH BUTLER, TITUS,TIMNEVER, TOHICKEN ARE CLOSEDWHAT THEY CALL ABUNDANCE OFCAUTION.OFFICIALS IN THE SCHOOLDISTRICT SAY, SOMEONE IN THEDISTRICT WAS EXPOSED TO ACONFIRMED CASE OF THECORONAVIRUS.




Central Bucks School District Closes 5 Schools Due To Possible Exposure To Coronavirus [Video]Central Bucks School District Closes 5 Schools Due To Possible Exposure To Coronavirus

The schools closed are: Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published

Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus [Video]Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined the Government's plans to tackle coronavirus and acknowledged the coming months will be a "difficult time" for UK businesses, at the QEII Centre in central..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

