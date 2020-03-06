Rahul Gandhi’s ‘No Yes Bank’ jibe, Chidambaram says wonder if this is the last

Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over the Yes Bank crisis.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Modi government and his ideas have destroyed the Indian economy.

Chidambaram also questioned the Modi government’s silence on the issue and called it a regulatory failure.

He said that depositors of the PMC bank are agitating each day and now there is uncertainty over Yes Bank.

Watch the video for all the details.