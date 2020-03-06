Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia

Emergency services were seen at the scene of an alleged suicide bombing near the US embassy in Tunis today (March 6).

It was reported by local media that a man blew himself up close to the embassy building on the N9 highway but no civilian casualties have been reported as of yet.

The filmer Hatem Oueslati told Newsflare "I was at a cafe nearby and heard a huge explosion."