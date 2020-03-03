Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:09s - Published Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying The CBS 2 Morning Insiders are getting facts about the coronavirus, especially when it comes to travel.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: IndiGo, Emirates waive change fees India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, will levy no change fees on existing bookings for travel...

IndiaTimes - Published 11 hours ago



Companies adjust policies as virus scrambles travel plans The fast-spreading coronavirus is forcing travelers to reconsider their trips. As of Tuesday, the...

WorldNews - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this InterNewsCast Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying https://t.co/TD6ga1fmpz 6 hours ago 🏴🏳️ RT @cbschicago: Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying https://t.co/kYM… 21 hours ago CBS Chicago Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying… https://t.co/sh39TvMbJL 21 hours ago JAKL RT @cbschicago: Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying https://t.co/AAc… 1 day ago CBS Chicago Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying… https://t.co/yp22JXG9kv 1 day ago MJ Jonessmyth Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying – CBS Ch… https://t.co/YU3udJ03Re 1 day ago 1stHeadlines Chicago Chicago (IL) WBBM: Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying 1 day ago CBS Chicago Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying… https://t.co/06sgu4mUia 1 day ago