Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying

Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying

Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying

The CBS 2 Morning Insiders are getting facts about the coronavirus, especially when it comes to travel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: IndiGo, Emirates waive change fees

India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, will levy no change fees on existing bookings for travel...
IndiaTimes - Published

Companies adjust policies as virus scrambles travel plans

Companies adjust policies as virus scrambles travel plansThe fast-spreading coronavirus is forcing travelers to reconsider their trips. As of Tuesday, the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

internewscast

InterNewsCast Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying https://t.co/TD6ga1fmpz 6 hours ago

musliminchi

🏴🏳️ RT @cbschicago: Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying https://t.co/kYM… 21 hours ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying… https://t.co/sh39TvMbJL 21 hours ago

Lawgirl318

JAKL RT @cbschicago: Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying https://t.co/AAc… 1 day ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying… https://t.co/yp22JXG9kv 1 day ago

MJJonessmyth

MJ Jonessmyth Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying – CBS Ch… https://t.co/YU3udJ03Re 1 day ago

ChicagoNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Chicago Chicago (IL) WBBM: Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying 1 day ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Airlines Waive Fees For Cancellations Due To Coronavirus, But Would-Be Travelers Might Still End Up Paying… https://t.co/06sgu4mUia 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears [Video]Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears

Concerns over the coronavirus may have you thinking twice about that vacation you’ve been looking to book, but a local travel agency says they are seeing airlines and cruise lines loosen restrictions..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:53Published

Travel agent: changes in cancellation policies making it easier to book trips in advance [Video]Travel agent: changes in cancellation policies making it easier to book trips in advance

Concerns over the coronavirus may have you thinking twice about that vacation you’ve been looking to book, but a local travel agency says they are seeing airlines and cruise lines loosen restrictions..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.