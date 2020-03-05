Global  

Cruise Ship Held Off California Coast Over Coronavirus Fears

Naomi Ruchim reports 12 people have died from the coronavirus, most of those deaths were in Washington state.
0
State of emergency was also declared.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •NewsySeattle TimesSBSCBS NewsCBC.caNPRReuters


Coronavirus testing kits rushed to ship quarantined in California

California health officials said 35 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship have exhibited...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNPR



tdaqohfdpresb

たった今SHAMIKOが舞い立った@カープ70周年 RT @TODAYshow: Coronavirus latest: -Cruise ship passengers being held off coast of California and have now been tested -VP Pence says cur… 2 minutes ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side Officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until pass… https://t.co/yvAka0BEgZ 2 minutes ago

ReaLindaSteding

Linda Steding RT @marabutler67: We are ready for the virus! Wait! We aren't ready! People waiting trapped aboard another cruise ship held off the Califor… 4 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area LIVE VIDEO: Coronavirus test results are expected today for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off… https://t.co/y1qEOy0xw2 5 minutes ago

hosyunyan

保守にゃん RT @daitojimari: A cruise ship that carried a man who died from coronavirus is held off the California coast with 3,500 people on board htt… 5 minutes ago

UWDawgFan88

UW Dawg Fan RT @sfchronicle: JUST IN: Cruise ship with 2,500 onboard — some of whom have been exposed to the coronavirus and are experiencing flu-like… 7 minutes ago

ZYChen11

Zhaoyu Chen RT @TODAYshow: .@ErinNBCNews has a look inside the cruise ship that’s being held off the coast of California because of coronavirus concern… 8 minutes ago

ZYChen11

Zhaoyu Chen RT @TODAYshow: Today on TODAY: We'll have the very latest on the coronavirus outbreak, including the overnight testing on that cruise ship… 9 minutes ago


Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results [Video]Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results

Tests results taken from passengers of a cruise ship off the coast of California are expected on Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published

Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears Google Is Letting Tens Of Thousands Of San Francisco Employees Work From Home

Google is the latest in a growing number of companies encouraging or mandating employees to work from home. The tech giant is allowing its tens of thousands of Bay Area, California employees to work..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

