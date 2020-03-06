Global  

Coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.

Coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.

Coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.

The coronavirus outbreak radiated across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states and San Francisco as Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak.

Libby Hogan reports.
