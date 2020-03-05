Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:55s - Published Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus Japan's prime minister has imposed a mandatory quarantine on all visitors from South Korea and China, triggering warnings of countermeasures.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Monkey Viral #Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/xIk67u9Gxi 37 minutes ago THE WORLD NEWS Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus - Al Jazeera English Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus Al Jaz… https://t.co/XgU8bxipNB 47 minutes ago 松本 徹 Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus @AJENews https://t.co/YVmIvPtmY4 Japan's prime minister has imposed a m… https://t.co/lEpCxCVfHS 2 hours ago