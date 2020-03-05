Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Asia > Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:55s - Published < > Embed
Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Japan's prime minister has imposed a mandatory quarantine on all visitors from South Korea and China, triggering warnings of countermeasures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/xIk67u9Gxi 37 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus - Al Jazeera English Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus  Al Jaz… https://t.co/XgU8bxipNB 47 minutes ago

TooruMtsumoto

松本　徹 Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus @AJENews https://t.co/YVmIvPtmY4 Japan's prime minister has imposed a m… https://t.co/lEpCxCVfHS 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Slipknot cancel Asia tour due to coronavirus [Video]Slipknot cancel Asia tour due to coronavirus

Slipknot cancels Asia tour due to coronavirus Corey Taylor and co issued a statement on Twitter in regards to the postponement of their upcoming gigs, including their two-day Knotfest festival in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published

'No Time to Die' release date pushed back due to coronavirus [Video]'No Time to Die' release date pushed back due to coronavirus

It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.