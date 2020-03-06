Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Gloria takes its tool on Tossa de Mar, Spain

Storm Gloria takes its tool on Tossa de Mar, Spain

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Storm Gloria takes its tool on Tossa de Mar, Spain

Storm Gloria takes its tool on Tossa de Mar, Spain

A foamy discharge accompanies the flooding in Spain due to Storm Gloria.

Check it out.

Credit: @javirex32 (Twitter)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seaside town filled with foam as deadly storm Gloria batters eastern Spain [Video]Seaside town filled with foam as deadly storm Gloria batters eastern Spain

Seafoam whipped up by storm Gloria drifts into towns along the eastern coast of Spain. Footage, recorded in the Spanish beach resort Tossa de Mar, just north of Barcelona on Wednesday (January 22),..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:11Published

Watch as Foam Fills Streets of Spanish City Hit by Storm Gloria [Video]Watch as Foam Fills Streets of Spanish City Hit by Storm Gloria

Spain has been battered by Storm Gloria for a few days, with one town seeing a bizarre sight: foam filling the village streets. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.