Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund amid the devastating tornado that tore through the area this week.
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief; Sheryl Crow holds clothing drive

"Nashville is my home," Taylor Swift wrote Thursday as she announced her $1 million donation to the...
