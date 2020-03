Bernie Sanders brings campaign to Arizona

THIS IS THE SAME VENUE WHEREDONALD TRUMP ATTRACTED LARGECROWDS A FEW WEEKS AGO...BYEARLY AFTERNOON THIS WAS THESCENE AS SANDERS SUPPORTERSHAD ABOUT THREE HOURS TO WAITTO GET IN FOR THE RALLY.

THEYSAY THEY FEEL SANDERS HAS HELDCONSISTENT STANDS ON THEIRPRIORITIES.

BRANDON DORFMAN/SANDERS SUPPORTER: "CLIMATECHANGE IS A BIG ONE.

YOU KNOW,I'M A RED HEAD AND I'MOBVIOUSLY OUT HERE IN THEDESERT SO..

BUT YOU KNOW ITHAS CAUSED A LOT OF CONFLICTIN THE WORLD AND I'M FORMEDICARE FOR ALL FOR SURE."1:11 EMRE UZUMBAG SAYS HE'SATTRACTED TO SANDERS STAND ONCLIMATE CHANGE ..

HE IS FROMTURKEY SO CAN'T VOTE FORSANDERS BUT HE CAN VOLUNTEERWHILE HE EXPERIENCES POLITICSVERY DIFFERENT FROM HIS HOMECOUNTRY.

EMRE UZUMBAG "WE'RENOT IN A VERY GOOD SITUATIONPOLITICALLY.

IT'S ALMOSTIMPOSSIBLE TO RAISE YOUR VOICEWHEN IT COMES TO FREEDOM OFSPEECH.

