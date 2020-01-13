|
Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Tampa Bay Lightning shutout Montreal Canadiens 4-0
|
Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Thursday night.
Story: https://wfts.tv/3cvynJL
|
|
|
|
