Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daylight Saving Time blamed for heart problems

Daylight Saving Time blamed for heart problems

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Daylight Saving Time blamed for heart problemsDaylight Saving Time blamed for heart problems
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KayInMD

Stable Genius Kay RT @KHNews: This weekend's time change has been blamed for increases in heart attacks and traffic accidents as people adjust to a temporary… 54 minutes ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 The point of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight, but it's been blamed for a spike in heart atta… https://t.co/HwEn5DCNi8 3 hours ago

DSTminator

DSTminator RT @CreativeEms: The annual switch to #DaylightSavingsTime “has been blamed for increases in heart attacks and traffic accidents as people… 12 hours ago

CreativeEms

Creative EMS The annual switch to #DaylightSavingsTime “has been blamed for increases in heart attacks and traffic accidents as… https://t.co/FB9RSD44B3 17 hours ago

KHNews

Kaiser Health News This weekend's time change has been blamed for increases in heart attacks and traffic accidents as people adjust to… https://t.co/GlhHTgrzCP 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Consider allergies and asthma when choosing summer camp for child [Video]Consider allergies and asthma when choosing summer camp for child

Your daily dose of health news including the importance of heart health during early 20s, what impacts doctor ratings, and what to consider when choosing your child's summer camp.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 00:55Published

Daylight Saving Time push [Video]Daylight Saving Time push

The clocks will spring ahead again next month and many lawmakers across the country are pushing for them to stay the same. Adjusting to Daylight Saving Time has been blamed for spikes in heart attacks..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.