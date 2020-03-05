Global  

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:21s
Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship

Some local people are currently quarantined on a cruise ship due to concerns of the coronavirus, but they are expected to have the results of the test today, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Cruise ship with thousands aboard awaits test results while coronavirus continues spreading around the country

SAN FRANCISCO — Military helicopters delivered testing kits Thursday to a cruise ship being held...
Seattle Times - Published


Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results [Video]Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results

Tests results taken from passengers of a cruise ship off the coast of California are expected on Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published

Nebraska Governor greets with elbow bumps coronavirus evacuees [Video]Nebraska Governor greets with elbow bumps coronavirus evacuees

Americans exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship leave quarantine at Omaha

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:14Published

