Politics and dating MATCH LOOKED AT SINGLES' VIEWSON POLITICAL BELIEFS IN 2015BEFORE PRESIDENT TRUMP WASELECTED...THEN IN 2017 AFTERTHE MIDTERMS...AND AGAIN LASTYEAR.THERE'S BEEN A STEADYPROGRESSION OF PEOPLE LESSWILLING TO DATE SOMEONE WITHOPPOSITE POLITICAL BELIEFS.THERE'S EVEN LESS WILLINGNESSTO DATE SOMEONE THAT WASN'TREGISTERED TO VOTE A HUMANBEHAVIOR EXPERT SAYS WHILEPOLITICS MATTER IN THEBEGINNING...ONCE YOU FALL IN LOVE...THEYDON'T AS MUCH.HELEN FISHER, PHD / BIOLOGICALANTHROPOLOGY, MATCH CHIEFSCIENCE ADVISOR "I THINKTHAT'S BECAUSE YOU'VE ALREADYRESOLVED IT.YOU ALREADY KNOW THIS PERSON ISGOING TO BE DIFFERENT .6:08 THEY'RE NOT GOING TOCHANGE BY THE WAY 95 % OFSINGLES HAVE NOT CHANGED THEIRPOLITICAL VIEWS WHEN IN ARELATIONSHIP.WE DO NOT CHANGE."WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONGETTING CLOSER-- MATCH HAS MADESOME CHANGES TO HELP PEOPLEMAKE BETTER POLITICALLY SUITEDCONNECTIONS.INSTEAD OF JUST THREE POLITICALVIEW CHOICES..MEMBERS CAN SELECT FROM NINE.A HOLE THAT WAS DISCOVERED ONMARS IS GENERATING BUZZ ABOUT'MARTIAN LIFE' THE HOLEWAS FIRST DISCOVERED IN 20-11-- BUT ITS GETTING ATTENTIONAGAIN AFTER IT WAS POSTED ONNASA'S PICTURE OF THE DAY.THE HOLE LOOKS TO BE AN OPENINGTO AN UNDERGROUND CAVERN.THIS KIND OF HOLE ISPARTICULARLY INTERESTING TOSCIENTISTS BECAUSE THE CAVESARE PROTECTED FROM MARS' HARSHSURFACE -- MEANING THEY ARERELATIVELY GOOD CANDIDATES FORCONTAINING LIFE.RECENTLY-- ASTRONAUTS HAVE BEEN