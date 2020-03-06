UK coronavirus survivor documents barbed wire food collection points in Wuhan as residents remain in lockdown

A British coronavirus survivor stranded in Wuhan visits various food collections points in the city where barbed wire has been placed during the coronavirus lockdown.

British national Connor Reed walks around Wuhan visiting the collection points where residents can pick up food and various community entrances that have now been blocked off.

Reed is a 25-year-old expat teacher from Llandudno in North Wales and Britain's first coronavirus victim.

This footage was filmed on March 6.