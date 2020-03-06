Klopp: Alisson out for Atletico clash

Global  

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Sport24.co.za | Alisson ruled out of Liverpool's Atletico showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the crucial Champions...
News24 - Published

Alisson, Jordan Henderson, and now Andy Robertson… Liverpool suffer another blow with left-back NOT IN THE SQUAD for Bournemouth clash

Andy Robertson is not in the Liverpool squad to face Bournemouth due to injury – but Jurgen Klopp...
talkSPORT - Published


