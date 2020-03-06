Exclusive: The P.S. I Still Love You Cast Can’t Keep It Together in This Blooper Reel

When the second installment of Lara Jean's love story was released onto Netflix last month, we were excited, then swooning, and finally, were left wanting more.

Now, Netflix has delivered, giving POPSUGAR a first look at the behind-the-scenes bloopers from the filming of To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You, where the cast just couldn't hold back their laughter.

In the exclusive clip, we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of exactly what happens when the cameras are rolling.

From a lantern spontaneously exploding in Noah Centineo's hands, to Lana Condor laughing at the most inappropriate moments (and Jordan Fisher trying valiantly to turn the scene around), to the sweet offscreen dynamic of onscreen sisters, played by Condor and Anna Cathcart, watch the sweet clip above, and just try to keep it together through the whole thing - we dare you.