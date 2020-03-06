IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:34s - Published IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak The International Indian Film Academy Award (IIFA) ceremony, which was scheduled to take place in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh by March-end, has been postponed due to coronavirus scare.

Recent related news from verified sources IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak The IIFA awards 2020 were to be hosted by superstar Salman Khan in his hometown Indore.

Covid-19: IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus fears IFFA is the recent event to be postponed due to the global health scare.

