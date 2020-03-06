Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Indian Film Academy Award (IIFA) ceremony, which was scheduled to take place in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh by March-end, has been postponed due to coronavirus scare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The IIFA awards 2020 were to be hosted by superstar Salman Khan in his hometown Indore.
Zee News - Published

Covid-19: IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus fears

IFFA is the recent event to be postponed due to the global health scare.
Khaleej Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost The 2020 IIFA Awards were scheduled to be held from 27 to 29 March at Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/vyRKh3i9YU 3 hours ago

Weeklyvoice

Weekly Voice IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: The International Indian Film Academy Award (IIFA) ceremony, which… https://t.co/Gw2AKWYNYd 15 hours ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow IIFA 2020: Prestigious Bollywood Awards Ceremony Postponed Following Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/Rw83mYRlwl https://t.co/tHM3veR9mv 22 hours ago

twengines

Twengines Coronavirus hits Bollywood: IIFA 2020 postponed over outbreak https://t.co/P6kMvjBzre https://t.co/Kxoz85bk2f 2 days ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/qZgK849Uz2 https://t.co/eRI5cnxD0x 2 days ago

kumarr_raj

Kumar Raj #iifa2020 #iifa iifa International Indian Film Academy Awards (2020), dubbed as Bollywood’s Oscars, has postponed i… https://t.co/UHsezl7zXL 2 days ago

SiasatToday

SiasatToday PTI News (IIFA 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak) has been published on PTI News - https://t.co/o6nCDWewNd https://t.co/Zldwf8yiUh 2 days ago

oyeyeahnews

oyeyeahnews Coronavirus Fears: IIFA 2020 postponed due to the virus outbreak fears in #India https://t.co/0CAOc6gtlx 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak [Video]Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak

IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.