J-Lo Addresses Oscars Snub | Good Vibes Only

This week in the world of entertainment, RuPaul’s Drag Race US returned with Nicki Minaj rocking the guest judge spot.

Joe Lycett legally changed his name to Hugo Boss to take on the fashion brand’s copyright claims. Jennifer Lopez gracefully weighed in on her lack of an Oscar nomination and Oprah took a tumble when speaking about balance in life.