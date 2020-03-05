Global  

Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The move comes after seven people in the occupied West Bank test positive, prompting the Israeli army to seal off Bethlehem.
NY Declares State of Emergency Amid 76 Virus Cases

Amid 76 confirmed coronavirus cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency.
Newsmax - Published

California declares emergency, quarantines ship after 1st virus death

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency following the coronavirus-linked death...
CBS News - Published


warrior4evermor

Sue Grant Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus @AJENews https://t.co/kovZMoXK0v 2 minutes ago

dbut53

Dave Butler RT @codepink: A state of emergency has been declared in the #WestBank on Thursday after 7 people were diagnosed with #coronavirus. 12 more… 3 hours ago

newinformers

Football Spotlight Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/f9uqQFotrL 3 hours ago

Toba_60

toba Israeli/Palestinian update 3/06/2020...Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/WHdn8tMRTR 6 hours ago

owl_mid

The MidNightOwl #Richard4Deputy RT @Gazaonline995: Emergency declared in Palestine avoiding Coronavirus outbreak *The Palestinian Authority declares a state of emergency a… 6 hours ago

JohnBaldwin64

John Baldwin Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/nmZIVnfMyu via @YouTube 7 hours ago

ccilvb

Eye on MENA #aljazeera Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/zQEf4hNCaf #Palestine 8 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/UyQaanny9z 11 hours ago


Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

