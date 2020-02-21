Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend Events

Beer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend Events

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Beer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend EventsBeer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend Events
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Beer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend Events

- thank goodness it's friday!

The- weekend is upon us!

- finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- time to catch some sun rays - saturday morning for the beach- day at the wheel way.

- march is national developmental- - - - disability awareness month so i- celebration the junior auxiliar- of gulfport is- putting on this event in long - beach to promote- inclusion.

Starting at 10am to- 1pm children and their- families can expect activities- such as coloring stations, beac- wheelchairs obstacle course and- much more.

Head on down to- long beach in between steve's - marina and simpson pier on- the west side of long beach - harbor for this fun event.- or you can take a step back in- history for the newly opened- museum on the gulf coast.

This- exhibit will include images - of early gulfport, it's founder- the port and- railroad!

Their open from 10am-- 3pm this weekend.

- also in gulfport..

Formorly - knowned as ales - and rails fundraiser happening- from 7pm-10pm the - inaugural event of the gulf - coast beer and bacon festval is- kicking off this saturday.

They- are sold out so i hope you- already - snagged some tickets because- this sure to be an event you- don't want to miss!

Head over t- the hollywood - warehouse in gulfport for a goo- time!

-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Beer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend Events https://t.co/splWng9qqx https://t.co/dD0W41iZ4S 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse - 3/6/20 [Video]Around Town - March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse - 3/6/20

The "March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse" in dimondale is happening this weekend. It's being held from 2-5 on Sunday. You can enjoy beer while painting home decor. All skill levels are welcome.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:25Published

Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival [Video]Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival

It’s time to pig out and drink up! Formerly known as ‘Ales and Rails,’ the Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival is taking place soon.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.