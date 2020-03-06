Coronavirus March 5pm

That at some point we will have someone test positive for the coronavirus here in kentucky."

Beshear says many of the extra precautions...such as washing hands and disinfecting surfaces should be common practice regardless of the coronavirus...remin ding people that kentucky has more than nine-thousand confirmed cases of the flu.

He also called on employers to start offering paid sick leave if they don't already.

"to make sure that we don't have people coming to work that otherwise should be staying home, but if you're being self- isolated for 14-days there are a lot of people that can't pay the bills."

Kentucky is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to offering paid sick leave...in part because it has so many low-paying jobs, according to the kentucky center for economic policy.