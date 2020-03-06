Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus March 5pm

Coronavirus March 5pm

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus March 5pmcut clip from morning March 6
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus March 5pm

That at some point we will have someone test positive for the coronavirus here in kentucky."

Beshear says many of the extra precautions...such as washing hands and disinfecting surfaces should be common practice regardless of the coronavirus...remin ding people that kentucky has more than nine-thousand confirmed cases of the flu.

He also called on employers to start offering paid sick leave if they don't already.

"to make sure that we don't have people coming to work that otherwise should be staying home, but if you're being self- isolated for 14-days there are a lot of people that can't pay the bills."

Kentucky is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to offering paid sick leave...in part because it has so many low-paying jobs, according to the kentucky center for economic policy.



Recent related news from verified sources

March of the Living postponed amid coronavirus spread

March of the Living postponed amid coronavirus spreadThe March of the Living, the largest annual international Holocaust education program, has taken...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Mainland china reports 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 8 vs 44 on March 7

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

rural_mtn_life

🐴Big Nose Kate 🐎🚜🌽📷 RT @CDCgov: There are an estimated 110,000 cases of #COVID19 worldwide. As of March 8, 34 states, New York City, & DC have reported nearly… 3 seconds ago

ivanabacik

Ivana Bacik RT @tcddublin: Update for students and staff at 7.30pm 9 MARCH on #COVIDー19 situation @tcddublin about campus operations and travel this we… 4 seconds ago

TheBunkerLabs

Bunker Labs We are extremely disappointed to inform you that the Atlantic Region Muster scheduled for Thursday, March 12th, has… https://t.co/w7sRxVKqsx 6 seconds ago

SBimar

SB RT @abc7newsbayarea: .@UCBerkeley has suspended most in-person classes through March 29, the end of spring break, due to #coronavirus. This… 7 seconds ago

Aneelakhan1

انیلا خان RT @tancredipalmeri: BREAKING NEWS: official: for the first time since World War II, on 9 March 2020, Italy ordered to limit freedom of… 8 seconds ago

conarck

Ben Conarck RT @FrostScience: Join us and @miamiherald on Friday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. for a free community forum as we convene experts and local lead… 14 seconds ago

JairoJM91

Jairo RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus outbreak, Italy: March 9: 9,172 cases March 6: 4,636 cases March 3: 2,502 cases February… 15 seconds ago

woutertrumpie

Wouter Trumpie RT @davidgiller: If the Coronavirus is giving you a bit of cabin fever and anxiety, you might want to join me for an upcoming Virtual #Sale… 15 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York And New Jersey Amazon Workers Encouraged To Work From Home [Video]New York And New Jersey Amazon Workers Encouraged To Work From Home

Amazon has made the recommendation that all of it's New York City and New Jersey employees work from home. According to Business Insider, the suggestion comes as the coronavirus continues to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Financial Focus with Steve Budin for March 9, 2020 [Video]Financial Focus with Steve Budin for March 9, 2020

Steve Budin discusses the stock market drop and how coronavirus and the oil price war is behind it.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.