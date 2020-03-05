Global  

Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the Gem State.

The mother of two missing children returned to Idaho Thursday to face charges, after being held in Hawaii on $5 million bail.
