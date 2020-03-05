Global  

Taika Waititi Takes On 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi Takes On 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi Takes On 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'Here's the report.
Taika Waititi to adapt Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is set to produce an animated adaption of Roald Dahl's...
Taika Waititi and Netflix team up for 2 adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:03Published

Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book.

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

