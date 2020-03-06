Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise On Friday, President Donald Trump shot down questions about whether sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign. Warren has been a frequent target of Trump's barbs and jokes. The President says that Warren failed because of a “lack of talent.” “I think lack of talent was her problem,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the role sexism played in her demise. “She had a tremendous lack of talent. "She was a good debater. She destroyed Mike Bloomberg ...