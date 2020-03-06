Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise

On Friday, President Donald Trump shot down questions about whether sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign.

Warren has been a frequent target of Trump's barbs and jokes.

The President says that Warren failed because of a “lack of talent.” “I think lack of talent was her problem,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the role sexism played in her demise.

“She had a tremendous lack of talent.

"She was a good debater.

She destroyed Mike Bloomberg ... That was easy for her but people don't like her.” Politico reports the president was quick to dismiss any hint that sexism played a role in Warren's demise.

“She is a very mean person and people don't like her.

People don't want that.” the president argued.

Trump said "people like a person like me, who is not mean."