This Day in History: Michelangelo Is Born March 6, 1475 Considered the most talented of the Italian Renaissance artists, Michelangelo Buonarroti was born in Caprese, Italy.

He was the second of five sons born into a family of modest means.

During his teens, he would study fresco, classical sculpture and anatomy in Florence.

He would go on to create some of the most famous works of art in history, including the sculpture of David and the more than 300 figures on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The artist enjoyed significant wealth and fame during his life, and his legacy has endured for centuries.