Looking Back At The First National Women’s Conference

Throughout the mid-20th century, groups of women around the world were fighting for change.

In what came to form the Women’s Liberation Movement, women united to demand equal pay, equal opportunities, and free contraception, abortion and childcare.

These demands were read out at the first ever National Women’s Conference in 1970.

We spoke to Juliet Mitchell, one of the organisers of the conference, to hear what it was like to be part of a pivotal moment of women’s history.
