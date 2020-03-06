Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, ON CORONAVIRUS PROTOCOLS, SAYING: "Depending on the Premier League, and our games in the Premier League, we trust the things they tell us.

So, that's what we do.

No handshakes, so no handshakes.

No mascots, so no mascots.

And if there are from our club some additional things to do, these people sit together the whole week and think about what they can do to decrease the probability of getting infected.

So that's it and that's what we try.

Nothing has changed here, really.

Apart from, yeah, why should you give a handshake at times when it is obviously not the right thing to do.

So, it's not too difficult to change that.

Apart from that, we have to do the normal stuff.

But like I said after the Class="kln">Chelsea game, people with more knowledge, people who think much more about it, who want to find solutions for all of us - if they make the decisions, then we hope and trust that they are the right decisions and we follow them." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, ON ALISSON'S INJURY, SAYING: "And unfortunately, Ali (Alisson) is out.

Alisson had in training before the Chelsea game, a little incident.

We all thought 'it's nothing'.

It was clear he would not play anyway.

The plan was that he would be on the bench.

And then there we thought, 'oh come on, we don't have to take any risk.'

And so, we left him out of the squad.

In a scan the next day and they found something and so now he's out - we'll see next week for sure." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Friday (March 6) said his side trusts the Premier League to make the right decisions to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus a day after the league said it would forgo the traditional pre-game handshake between opponents as a measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Klopp also said goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss Saturday's (March 7) home Premier League game against Bournemouth as well as their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid next week after suffering a hip injury this week.

The Brazilian was left out of the squad when Liverpool lost 2-0 at Chelsea in the FA Cup with Spaniard Adrian playing in goal instead and Klopp revealed he had injured his hip in training prior to Tuesday's (March 3) game.

The German coach confirmed that Alisson would sit out Saturday's encounter as well as the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (March 11).

Liverpool have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and on Saturday will face a Bournemouth side who are in the relegation zone with 10 games to play.

But the south coast club have Joshua King, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser available and Klopp expects them to be dangerous on the counter-attack and set pieces.

However, Bournemouth's top scorer Harry Wilson -- who has seven league goals -- is ineligible to play as he is on loan from Liverpool.