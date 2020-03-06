|
'The Way Back' Star Janina Gavankar On Ben Affleck, 'Stucco' & Importance of Female Representation | In Studio
|
Video Credit: THR In Studio - Duration: 11:34s - Published < > Embed
'The Way Back' Star Janina Gavankar On Ben Affleck, 'Stucco' & Importance of Female Representation | In Studio
The actress also discussed pitching her short film 'Stucco' to Affleck while on set of 'The Way Back', and his memorable reaction to the grotesque tongue sequence.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Ben Affleck Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Ben Affleck breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Good Will Hunting,' 'School Ties,' 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Chasing Amy,' 'Armageddon,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'The Town,' 'Argo,'..
Credit: GQ Duration: 22:20Published
|