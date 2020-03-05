Mars 2020 Rover Gets New Name: Perseverance

Perseverance was built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena California and is now at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for its 2021 launch.

· NASA chose the name "Perseverance" for its next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in...

The next NASA rover to go to Mars has shed its code name and assumed a new one, sourced from the...

🇺🇸 Space Cowboy 🇺🇸 I'm Proud to announce NASA's new Mars rover gets a name — Percy, for short. https://t.co/kYsyWbdvDL 3 hours ago

🇺🇸MB4Liberty 🇺🇸❌ RT @X14Eagle : I'm Proud to announce NASA's new Mars rover gets a name — Percy, for short. https://t.co/kYsyWbdvDL 3 hours ago

WION Watch | @NASA 's #Mars rover gets a name; thanks to an 11-year old! #WION 's @PriyankaSh25 will tell you why https://t.co/JEzMuqLyHu 2 hours ago

#ISUPPORTCAA RT @WIONews : Watch | @NASA 's #Mars rover gets a name; thanks to an 11-year old! #WION 's @PriyankaSh25 will tell you why https://t.co/JEzMu… 2 hours ago

JIII RT @NBCNews : NASA's new Mars rover gets a name — Percy, for short. https://t.co/p7MpFHiqLc 1 hour ago

Republicans are mean squirrels🏳️‍🌈🚵‍♂️ NASA's new Mars rover gets a name — Percy, for short https://t.co/kxf6GvCv9M via @nbcnews 37 minutes ago