Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts

It’s been over 7 years but the family of the Delhi 2012 victim is still fighting for justice.

Hindustan Times spoke to Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who has relentlessly fought to ensure justice is done to the victim.

She explains how the convicts are trying to manipulate the legal system to delay their execution.

She also says that she will continue to fight till justice is delivered.

Watch the full video for more details.

