The difference between how world leaders and President Donald Trump have responded to the Coronavirus outbreak couldn’t be more different.

US President Donald Trump has labelled the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death...

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session | 'This is not a drill,' WHO director warns; here are...

Sarah Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition https://t.co/CAc6B0lRvK via @YouTube 2 days ago

George Li Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition https://t.co/vCuA4y3kXT via @YouTube 1 day ago

Paul Engstrom One day @realdonaldtrumo will disappear, like a miracle #realdonaldtrump will disappear. #donaldtrumpisanidiot … https://t.co/6Dvo1GTF57 1 day ago

Paul Engstrom One day @realdonaldtrumo will disappear, like a miracle #realdonaldtrump will disappear. #donaldtrumpisanidiot … https://t.co/MQjkx84vaR 1 day ago

Ccrissicri RT @paulephoto : One day @realdonaldtrumo will disappear, like a miracle #realdonaldtrump will disappear. #donaldtrumpisanidiot #trumpresign … 1 day ago

Somjit, RAdm.(Ret) President Trump lands in Georgia for a tour of the CDC https://t.co/ZXVB2iQq7G 1 day ago

Hugo First Coronavirus around the world: Trump overruled advice to stop older people flying | News | The Times https://t.co/Avj6RFjYcw 3 hours ago