Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake.'

It is the first studio album from Lil Uzi Vert since 'Luv Is Rage 2,' released in 2017.

The album includes his two latest singles, 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' and 'That Way,' as bonus tracks.

The album has been in the works for a while and dropped as a surprise, with no formal release date ever announced.

'Eternal Atake' features a guest appearance from Syd and includes a track with a beat produced by Chief Keef.