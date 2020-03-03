Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister advised people to remain calm amid coronavirus fear.

Harsh Vardhan suggested precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Harsh Vardhan said that people with good health do not require masks.

"Those who are suffering from cold or cough must wear masks," he added.

So far, 31 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India.

Coronavirus has spread to over 64 countries across the world.

The deadly virus originated from Wuhan in China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeanBaker13

Dean Baker Since some folks asked, apart from the absurdity of celebrating people being unable too travel because of an epidem… https://t.co/Mhk1nZLL29 1 minute ago

theresaphm

Theresa RT @MrKRudd: Australians are good people. We cannot tolerate this sort of racist***from the tiny, boneheaded minority who’ll look for an… 1 minute ago

luvs_satan

Satan 💙 #RESIST #REBEL #BLUEDEVIL RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump A week ago Trump bragged at press conference about Americans with coronavirus there are only, "15 and… 3 minutes ago

Tarbaby47Brock

Jane Brock RT @MatthewJshow: @realDonaldTrump The American people realize that President Trump and his team are devoting all resources to this Coronav… 4 minutes ago

SCRmedical

St Claire HealthCare We encourage everyone to protect themselves from illness, including the flu and coronavirus, by practicing good han… https://t.co/OtcvaZuUmB 11 minutes ago

gapundit

Georgia Pundit RT @markknoller: During Q&A with reporters at CDC, Pres Trump says it's okay with him if some conventions and gatherings are being cancelle… 11 minutes ago

CarlosJr62

Carlos E. Castañeda Stable genius assures American people he has good learning and stuff to deal with #coronavirus pandemic #MoronaVirus https://t.co/797i1TWMcX 13 minutes ago

sebastiangdc

Sebastián Galván Duque RT @PAHealthDept: Q: What can I do to protect myself from #COVID19? A: Practice good hygiene: ✅ WASH YOUR HANDS ✅ cover coughs/sneezes wi… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S. [Video]Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus. This recent death brings the total to 15 who have died from the virus and its..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide [Video]Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. This report produced by Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.