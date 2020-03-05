Global  

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief Two tornadoes struck central Tennessee this week, resulting in at least 24 fatalities and hundreds of buildings destroyed.

Swift took to her Instagram Story, announcing that she made a donation after a tornado ravished her hometown in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, via Instagram A spokesperson for the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund confirmed Swift's donation with CNN.

The money will help rebuild communities and fund nonprofits working in affected areas.

Prior to making the donation, the singer encouraged her fans to contribute to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Taylor Swift, via Twitter
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief; Sheryl Crow holds clothing drive

"Nashville is my home," Taylor Swift wrote Thursday as she announced her $1 million donation to the...
