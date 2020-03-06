Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel He plays M'Baku in the movie and the character is portrayed as a villain in the comics, although he teamed up to fight alongside Chadwick Boseman's titular character in the first film.

However, Winston wants to become a thorn in Black Panther's side in the follow-up, which is slated for release in 2022.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Winston said: