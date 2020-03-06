Global  

Gut Bacteria May Bolster Cancer Treatments

March 6 (UPI) -- The list of benefits of "good bacteria" in the digestive tract keeps growing.

A study led by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and University of Chicago, and published Friday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, shows that bacteria that live in the gut can accumulate in tumors and improve the effectiveness of drug treatment.

