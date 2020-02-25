Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The real Military Wives on the film they inspired

The real Military Wives on the film they inspired

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 21:50s - Published < > Embed
The real Military Wives on the film they inspired

The real Military Wives on the film they inspired

Sky News speaks to a migrant on the border between Turkey and Greece, and Billy Connolly on why he won’t perform live again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LincolnJopp

Lincoln Jopp RT @AlasdairRoss: Just watched #MilitaryWives film, actually quite a realistic interpretation of military life, and highlights the real her… 40 minutes ago

RGB_Blog

RGB Blog The Week In Interviews: The real Military Wives on the film they inspired https://t.co/mQnqDRNwVT https://t.co/gE6u5WeDyU 43 minutes ago

BejahNEWS

Breaking NEWS The Week In Interviews: The real Military Wives on the film they inspired https://t.co/NG50WTcpxm https://t.co/PXnwOwO7Q2 43 minutes ago

VimeoBest

Vimeo's Best Videos The Week In Interviews: The real Military Wives on the film they inspired https://t.co/bPil2DAjFT https://t.co/v1Vnx0lOSP 43 minutes ago

AlasdairRoss

Alasdair Ross Just watched #MilitaryWives film, actually quite a realistic interpretation of military life, and highlights the re… https://t.co/CXISQRUgkO 50 minutes ago

CorporalScotty

Scotty's L Soldiers Real Military Wives tell of loss and loneliness that gave birth to the choir #militarywives #scottyslittlesoldiers https://t.co/vzlGuGNadw 2 hours ago

dan_dare_quest

Dan_Dare_Life RT @LincolnJopp: Bless you SHARON FARRELL for using this interview to remember the men we lost in Afghanistan. We honour our fallen. #wea… 5 hours ago

LincolnJopp

Lincoln Jopp Bless you SHARON FARRELL for using this interview to remember the men we lost in Afghanistan. We honour our fallen… https://t.co/yJnlPl1E5Y 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs at 'Military Wives' film premiere [Video]Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs at 'Military Wives' film premiere

Award winning actress Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs for fans at the "Military Wives" film premiere in London's Leicester Square on Monday (February 25).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.