Sky News speaks to a migrant on the border between Turkey and Greece, and Billy Connolly on why he won’t perform live again.



Tweets about this Lincoln Jopp RT @AlasdairRoss: Just watched #MilitaryWives film, actually quite a realistic interpretation of military life, and highlights the real her… 40 minutes ago RGB Blog The Week In Interviews: The real Military Wives on the film they inspired https://t.co/mQnqDRNwVT https://t.co/gE6u5WeDyU 43 minutes ago Breaking NEWS The Week In Interviews: The real Military Wives on the film they inspired https://t.co/NG50WTcpxm https://t.co/PXnwOwO7Q2 43 minutes ago Vimeo's Best Videos The Week In Interviews: The real Military Wives on the film they inspired https://t.co/bPil2DAjFT https://t.co/v1Vnx0lOSP 43 minutes ago Alasdair Ross Just watched #MilitaryWives film, actually quite a realistic interpretation of military life, and highlights the re… https://t.co/CXISQRUgkO 50 minutes ago Scotty's L Soldiers Real Military Wives tell of loss and loneliness that gave birth to the choir #militarywives #scottyslittlesoldiers https://t.co/vzlGuGNadw 2 hours ago Dan_Dare_Life RT @LincolnJopp: Bless you SHARON FARRELL for using this interview to remember the men we lost in Afghanistan. We honour our fallen. #wea… 5 hours ago Lincoln Jopp Bless you SHARON FARRELL for using this interview to remember the men we lost in Afghanistan. We honour our fallen… https://t.co/yJnlPl1E5Y 11 hours ago