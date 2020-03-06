|
Twitter Now Bans Hate Tweets Related to Age, Disability, or Disease
Twitter has updated its hateful speech policy to include dehumanizing remarks around age, disability, and disease.
This follows updates the social media site made to its policies last year saying it will remove tweets that dehumanize religious groups.
