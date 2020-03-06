Global  

Twitter Now Bans Hate Tweets Related to Age, Disability, or Disease

Twitter has updated its hateful speech policy to include dehumanizing remarks around age, disability, and disease.

This follows updates the social media site made to its policies last year saying it will remove tweets that dehumanize religious groups.
