President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Measure

President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending MeasureFunds will be used to address the virus on a national and international level.
Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Bill: An ‘Unforeseen Problem’ That ‘Came Out Of Nowhere’

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion dollar spending bill to fight the growing coronavirus...
Mediaite - Published

Trump Signs Coronavirus Emergency Spending Bill but Cancels Visit to C.D.C.

The president signed the $8.3 billion measure at the White House while he and aides gave conflicting...
NYTimes.com - Published


President Trump Signs Emergency $8.3B Spending Bill To Respond To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Signs Emergency $8.3B Spending Bill To Respond To Coronavirus

With over 12 deaths and 260 cases of Coronavirus, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3B spending bill to respond to Coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19 [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19

There are now at least 230 cases in the U.S., covering at least 20 states, Nancy Chen reports (2:03). WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:03Published

