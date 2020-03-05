Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Headline Joint Tour The singers announced that they will headline a North American tour together this year.

Ricky Martin, via Instagram The tour begins on September 5 in Phoenix and will hit Houston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington and Boston before ending in Atlanta on Oct.

30.

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra will be joining them.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on March 12.

Martin is gearing up to release an album in late 2020.

Iglesias welcomed his third child with Anna Kournikova in February.