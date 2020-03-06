JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Recuperating From Emergency Heart Surgery
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
Recuperating From Emergency
Heart Surgery JPMorgan says the emergency procedure was
needed to fix a tear in the 63-year-old's heart artery.
The company adds that Dimon is recovering
and expected to return to JPMorgan,
where he has been CEO for over 10 years.
Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, JPMorgan's
co-presidents and co-COO's, will
run operations in his absence.
Mount Sinai Morningside hospital's
Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo says that type of operation
is typically a major procedure.
The condition is known as
acute aortic dissection.
Gabriele Di Luozzo,
via Reuters Dimon, who is worth over $1.5 billion, was
also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.
He underwent chemotherapy and
radiation, which ended that same year.