BCTC Job Fair

Week old.

Mandy williamso...: c1 3 welcome back!

Dress to impress, bring your resume, and prepare yourself to talk to employers in several different job areas at the b- c-t-c job fair.

B-c-t-c director, bruce manley and catalent general manager, rick tucker are here with the details!

Welcome to the show!

1.

Who should attend this job fair?

2.

How many employers will c1 3 there what on so in our job fair.

This is our fourth annual job.

Our campus we bring in several employers and we just want to connect people with jobs and look for their next career right right exactly so could be anywhere from banking to state government to healthcare to it technology sales and pharmaceutical manufacturing like cattle.

A9 when you're trying to find a job.

There's a lot you don't have the eight valuable all the earth looking for people actually talk to in our technology world today.

A lot o people say is a face-to-face job fair still relevant, and all the employers say yes they want to see their candidates they want to meet them.

They want to interact with them and you know that goes a long way ... when your hiring committee tobacco longwave interdependency today in our name internet skills because you just read through a field after the that are going through online resume because like the way that neither the worker they're not.

It's hard to get a feeling for what a candidate is going to act like just off of a piece of paper so that's why we want to see you in the job fair we want to not only see resume, but we want you to dress to impress and you know just build a relationship for this job.

There anybody and everybody.

We're going to recognize veterans we have people that ar hiring previously incarcerated people so we're really looking for the public to come out and match you up with our employers.

There anybody anybody and everybody).

A direct 4: lesson one.

This professional enemy.

We don't really dress up in some ties anymore, but you know want to see someone's well-dressed, wel- kept, the kind of thing always comb your hair that's always a plus whenever you like, look visually for it back to what we were saying earlier off the good face to face him and it's a two-way street right so when people look for a job there was also looking for a company to interview the company longwave.

This is somewhere i can work in long-term delay, but feel like the company work with, things was a two-way street.

A lot of people are nervous about these interviews because you to stephanie don't exactly what yo want good questions to ask a potential employer where potential employer.

You know what's the possibility of opportunities that you have for growth.

Can you be how you develop your employees and that, think also we want to invest in people that we actually higher so we're looking for people tha are actually looking for investment looking that we we can promote along the way and so on.

That would be good question to ask the employer is interesting in the redraft to that question because you didn' put it back to two-way street i then judging you.

You also need want to work for that company looking for career looking your shopping.

Basically, you can go to different places take different interviews but lookin for more of a opportunity from you a career standpoint, something long-term.

And i think that's a plus important agree to deflate on it for hours and hours and hours pages will typically i would say no more than two but it's so you know you want to jam pack as much anything can and there you want to try to tell yourself about what the person you are, but also resume really tells you exactly what you done in the past like your experiences and things like that.

Then some jobs you have to have specific experiences and you will have those highlighted in todd insid your resume.

It is probably not get to the next level.

I like the sword job fair is on tuesda, march 17 from 2 to