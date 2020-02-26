Global  

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: "We are continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority." As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally continues to rise... The World Health organization on Friday urged governments around the world to unleash their full power to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, SAYING: We continue to call on countries to find, test, isolate and care for every case and to trace every contact." The U.N.

Agency stressed that fighting the epidemic requires countries to work together.

This as the number of cases world-wide topped 100,000, according to a Reuters tally, amid signs that countries are struggling to get the outbreak under control.

Death tolls have passed 3400, most of those in China, where the outbreak began.

But the epidemic is now spreading faster elsewhere.

South Korea reported 505 new cases Friday, bringing its total number of cases to more than 6500.

Also hit hard: Iran.

Its death toll jumped on Friday to 124 and more than 1,000 new cases were diagnosed over 24 hours.

In the U.S., there are over 230 cases but that number is expected to rise as testing becomes more widely available.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) WHITE HOUSE ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY SAYING: "As Secretary Azar made very clear, and other health professionals have made clear, we are ramping up production so that they will have more tests." The White House has come under scrutiny over the availability of testing around the country.

Vice President Mike Pence, who President Donald Trump appointed to lead the coronavirus response, conceded this week that there were not enough tests to meet demand.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the CDC had already sent out tests with the capacity to test 75,000 people for the virus and that the CDC is now working to send kits capable of testing 400,000.



