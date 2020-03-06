Making 100 Sandwiches For the Homeless of Atlanta

Occurred on November 24, 2019 / Atlanta, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "I made this video to show the world that it doesn’t cost a lot to help someone out.

This cost me less than 50 bucks plus 6 hours of my time, but the feeling and gratitude you get after is priceless.

This video took place in Atlanta Georgia.

Myself and my best friend Demetria came together to provide for 60 homeless people."