Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Making 100 Sandwiches For the Homeless of Atlanta

Making 100 Sandwiches For the Homeless of Atlanta

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
Making 100 Sandwiches For the Homeless of Atlanta

Making 100 Sandwiches For the Homeless of Atlanta

Occurred on November 24, 2019 / Atlanta, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "I made this video to show the world that it doesn’t cost a lot to help someone out.

This cost me less than 50 bucks plus 6 hours of my time, but the feeling and gratitude you get after is priceless.

This video took place in Atlanta Georgia.

Myself and my best friend Demetria came together to provide for 60 homeless people."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.