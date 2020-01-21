Boy Born Without Leg Dances for the First Time

Occurred on March 3, 2020 / Burnsville, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "This is a video of my son, Brooks, and his father on March 3rd, 2020 at Gillette Childrens Burnsville Clinic.

He is 1 year old and in the video has just received his first ever prosthetic leg.

His father is assisting him to stand up on two legs and two feet for the first time ever!

Brooks is so excited that he does a little dance while he tests out his new body part!

Brooks was born with a limb deficiency, missing his right leg.

He hasn’t let that stop him though!

He’s a very active little boy and he’s been so strong and resilient through all the doctors appointment and his surgery to amputate the digit that was at the bottom of his stump.

He’s a very special, happy boy!"