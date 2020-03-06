Global  

Stores Are Limiting Sales of Toilet Paper and Face Masks Due to Panic Shopping Panicked shoppers are stockpiling goods over fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some stores have taken steps to limit the amount of toilet paper, face masks and hand sanitizer each person can buy.

The epidemic has infected over 100,000 people and killed 3,300 globally.

Kroger announced that it will cap individual purchases of "sanitization, cold and flu-related products." Home Depot is limiting the number of face masks in single orders placed online and in stores.

